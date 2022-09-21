Yankees' Old Tweet About Aaron Judge Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a first inning home run against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday night, equaling Babe Ruth's legendary 1927 total.

Judge needs two more home runs to top Roger Maris for the all-time American League record. As he chases history, an old tweet from the Yankees has suddenly gone viral.

The tweet is from September 25, 2017, nearly five years ago exactly, and it features a picture of a rookie Judge in the dugout talking to then-shortstop Didi Gregorius.

That afternoon, Judge hit his 49th and 50th home runs of the season in a win over the Kansas City Royals.

"Didi: 'Congrats rookie, but call me when you hit 60'" the caption reads.

Incredibly, Judge has hit 60 and counting. Gregorius has seen the tweet being passed around and acknowledged it this morning.

"Hahahahaha my phone is not ringing yet but congrats big man @TheJudge44," he wrote on Twitter. "Finish strong …. #MVP year."

Judge narrowly missed winning the MVP in 2017, losing out to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. His main competition this year is two-way Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Judge continues his record-breaking pursuit tonight against the Pittsburgh Pirates.