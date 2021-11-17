Yankees Owner Shares Honest Admission On Carlos Correa

New York Yankees fans weren’t exactly thrilled with former Houston Astros star Carlos Correa’s comments earlier this week.

During a conversation about his free agency and the Yankees being a potential landing spot, Correa took a shot at a former Yankees legend. The star shortstop said Derek Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”

While Yankees fans might not love that statement, the team could still use someone like him. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the team will look at every available option.

During his comments, Steinbrenner suggested it’s time to move on from the cheating allegations against Correa and the Astros.

“He’s obviously a great talent. And, look, I think, hopefully, most people have moved on from that. I mean, I think it’s only healthy to move on from things like that instead of stewing on it year after year,” Steinbrenner said.

Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner spoke on a number of subjects here at the owners' meetings in Chicago. Among them: Carlos Correa. While he didn't directly reference Correa by name, here was his response to a question about whether Correa was a serious candidate to be signed. pic.twitter.com/HoaQBxtsqT — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 17, 2021

While he thinks everyone should move on, Steinbrenner knows people have their own opinions.

“But, you know, people have the opinion that they want to have about that particular player,” he said. “But, in general, we’re going to look at every single option. It’s the same thing we do every year.”

Correa is the top infielder on the open market this offseason and it’s clear the Yankees will be in play for the top talent moving forward.