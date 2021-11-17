The Spun

Yankees Owner Shares Honest Admission On Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa Houston AstrosHOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 25: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a walk off single in the ninth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on May 25, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

New York Yankees fans weren’t exactly thrilled with former Houston Astros star Carlos Correa’s comments earlier this week.

During a conversation about his free agency and the Yankees being a potential landing spot, Correa took a shot at a former Yankees legend. The star shortstop said Derek Jeter “didn’t deserve any of the Golden Gloves he won.”

While Yankees fans might not love that statement, the team could still use someone like him. Team owner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear the team will look at every available option.

During his comments, Steinbrenner suggested it’s time to move on from the cheating allegations against Correa and the Astros.

“He’s obviously a great talent. And, look, I think, hopefully, most people have moved on from that. I mean, I think it’s only healthy to move on from things like that instead of stewing on it year after year,” Steinbrenner said.

While he thinks everyone should move on, Steinbrenner knows people have their own opinions.

“But, you know, people have the opinion that they want to have about that particular player,” he said. “But, in general, we’re going to look at every single option. It’s the same thing we do every year.”

Correa is the top infielder on the open market this offseason and it’s clear the Yankees will be in play for the top talent moving forward.

