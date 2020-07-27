The Yankees-Phillies Game Has Reportedly Now Been Canceled

Tonight’s game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees has reportedly been canceled, according to Ken Rosenthal.

The Miami Marlins played in Philadelphia on Sunday. Miami had multiple players test positive before Sunday’s game, which was still played. Monday morning, several more Marlins players and coaches tested positive.

Miami reportedly has a positive test total of 12-plus, according to multiple reports. The Marlins’ home opener against the Orioles has been canceled.

The Phillies are scheduled to host the Yankees this evening, but that game has now been canceled, according to Rosenthal.

Tonight’s Yankees-Phillies game is cancelled, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2020

“Postponed” is the proper word, according to multiple reports. The game will not be played tonight, but it’s possible it will be rescheduled.

Philadelphia is scheduled to host New York for four games this week. If games are able to be played, perhaps there will be a double-header.

Re: Phillies. The word I'm hearing is POSTPONED. @Ken_Rosenthal all over it — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) July 27, 2020

As ESPN’s Karl Ravech notes, the Phillies are going to be watched extremely closely moving forward. The Marlins have a team-wide outbreak. Will Philadelphia have similar problems after playing Miami for three games?

“Test results on personnel likely will be known this evening. I believe other games scheduled for tonight will be played,” Ravech tweeted.

The Phillies organization becomes a hugely important factor now in where things go from here. Test results on personnel likely will be known this evening. I believe other games scheduled for tonight will be played. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) July 27, 2020

Major League Baseball has yet to put out an official statement on where things will go from here. All eyes are now on baseball.