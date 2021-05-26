Just last week, New York Yankees pitcher Corey Kluber completed the MLB’s sixth no-hitter of the season.

“It’s all kind of emotions. It’s excitement, obviously, but also relief because it’s over,” Kluber said after the game on YES Network, per ESPN. “We were fortunate in that they hit them right at people.”

Kluber has battled numerous injuries in recent years and fans were thrilled to see him healthy and dominating once again. Unfortunately, he may have suffered yet another injury.

Kluber left Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. New York issued a statement saying he left the game with “tightness in his right shoulder.”

“RHP Corey Kluber left tonight’s game with tightness in his right shoulder,” the Yankees said in a statement on Twitter. “He will be further evaluated tomorrow, which will include MRI imaging.”

RHP Corey Kluber left tonight's game with tightness in his right shoulder. He will be further evaluated tomorrow, which will include MRI imaging. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 26, 2021

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, was finally starting to get back into his old ways with dominant pitching.

The veteran 35-year-old signed a one-year deal, worth $11 million to join the Yankees this offseason. Hopefully the injury isn’t significant and him leaving the game is more of a precaution than anything else.

Kluber completed three innings, giving up two earned runs on as many hits while striking out five.