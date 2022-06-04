Nestor Cortes Says Longtime Announcer Apologized For Offensive Nickname

BOSTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 25: Nestor Cortes Jr. #65 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 25, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Minnesota Twins announcer Jim Kaat made headlines because of the nickname he used for New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes.

During a broadcast on Thursday, Kaat referred to Cortes as "Nestor the Molester." He then went on to say that Cortes has become one of his favorite pitchers in baseball.

This nickname that Kaat used for Cortes was labeled offensive and insensitive by several fans. On Friday, the 27-year-old pitcher commented on this situation.

Cortes revealed that Kaat reached out to him and apologized for making that remark. He added that he wasn't offended by Kaat's original comment in the first place.

"Hey everybody - Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love. He reached out to me and apologized for this remark last night, but he didn't need to," Cortes said. "We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!"

Despite this apology, there's no guarantee Kaat is in the clear.

The Twins have announced that they'll handle this situation "internally and privately."