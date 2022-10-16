Yankees Pitcher Reacts To Aaron Boone's Surprising Decision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 08: Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout after being pulled against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 08, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination after blowing a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning last night.

To the surprise of many, including Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino, closer Clay Holmes was not available to pitch, according to manager Aaron Boone. Wandy Peralta started the ninth in what was his second inning of work, and Clarke Schmidt tried to no avail to clean up the mess but wound up surrendering the game-winning two-run single.

After the game, Boone said he only wanted to use Holmes, who dealt with some arm issues late in the season, in an emergency, which is curious considering this was a critical Game 3.

Severino openly admitted to reporters that he was surprised Holmes did not get the call.

"He's our closer. So of course I was surprised," Severino said postgame, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "I don't know if he was down. There shouldn't be people down in the playoffs. That's something you guys need to ask Boone or [Matt] Blake to see what was going on there."

Boone has driven many Yankee fans crazy with questionable in-game management during his five seasons as manager, and last night was just another example of it, though we wouldn't be surprised if keeping Holmes out was an "organization" decision.

The Yankees trail Cleveland two games to one heading into tonight's Game 4. New York must win tonight and in the Bronx tomorrow to advance to the ALCS.