Yankees Pitcher Reportedly Suffered Fractured Elbow After Pitch
The New York Yankees are going to have battle through the remainder of the 2022 season without one of their top relievers. On Friday night, it was reported that Michael King suffered a fractured right elbow against the Baltimore Orioles.
King left Friday's game after throwing a pitch to Orioles third baseman Ramon Urias.
A few hours later, Joel Sherman of the New York Post broke the news that King suffered a fractured elbow.
Here's the moment where King knew something was wrong:
During his post-game press conference, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about King. He didn't reveal his pitcher's status, but he did sound concerned.
"He's been one of the best pitchers in the league," Boone said. "I hope and pray the best for King."
King has been excellent for the Yankees this season. In 34 games, he has a 6-3 record with a 2.29 ERA and 66 strikeouts.
With the trade deadline a little over a week away, the Yankees may have to consider shopping for bullpen help.