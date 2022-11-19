Yankees Player Attended Career Day At Son's School - In Full Uniform

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 10: A General View of Michael Pineda #35 of the New York Yankees pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the New York Yankees home Opening game at Yankee Stadium on April 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In one of the most heartwarming stories you'll hear this week, Yankees catcher Jose Trevino showed up for Career Day at his son's school in full uniform.

Trevino decided to go with the classic pinstripes for Career Day. He just finished his first season as a member of the Yankees.

Not only did Trevino show up to his son's school with his home uniform on, he brought his catcher's mask and glove. He even wore eye back for this special occasion.

Fortunately for baseball fans, a photo of Trevino at Career Day surfaced on social media.

Here's the photo of Trevino hanging out with his son:

Trevino is receiving a ton of praise from the MLB world.

"This is one of those memories that kid will have forever," one fan said.

Another fan replied, "Imagine being another parent in this class."

Trevino was an All-Star catcher for the Yankees this past season. He had a .248 batting average with 11 home runs and 43 RBI.

It turns out Trevino is an All-Star parent too.