The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Player Announces He’ll Wear A Mask While Hitting

A view of the field in Yankee stadium from the bleachers of an MLB game.NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: The Conan blimp flies over Yankee stadium as the New York Yankees play against the Texas Rangers in Game Five of the ALCS during the 2010 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium on October 20, 2010 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

A Major League Baseball player has announced that he’ll be wearing a mask while hitting at the plate this season.

New York Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier announced his decision this weekend. He explained the move while speaking with reporters.

“I think it’s an easy task to do,” Frazier said.

Frazier, who wears his face cover all of the time, explained that since there are multiple people inside the batter’s box, it makes sense.

“There are two [other] people in the [batter’s] box with me,” Frazier said. “I’m just overall trying to do the best part I can do to make sure I’m being responsible, not only for myself but for everyone else I’m coming in contact with.”

Frazier said he plans on wearing the mask on the field.

“I do plan on trying to go out there and do it because it hasn’t been too hard so far,” he told reporters today.

The Major League Baseball season is set to begin in less than two weeks.

The New York Yankees are scheduled to play the Washington Nationals on Opening Night on July 23. We should get Gerrit Cole vs. Max Scherzer in that first game, assuming everything goes as planned.

And it sounds like we’ll see at least one Yankees player rocking a mask inside of the batter’s box.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.