Yankees Player Revealed He's Done For Season After Scary Collision

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Aaron Hicks #31 of the New York Yankees bats during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 07, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Orioles won 4-3. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks exited yesterday's Game 5 of the ALDS with an injury following a scary collision.

Hicks ran into teammate Oswaldo Cabrera, who was playing shortstop, on Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan's bloop single to shallow left field in the top of the fourth inning.

After being looked at by trainers on the field, Hicks was removed from the game. Afterwards, he told reporters his season is over as an MRI showed he will be out for six weeks with a knee injury.

"Extremely disappointing. [This season] is something special and I wanna be a part of it," Hicks said. "Now, I'm no longer gonna be able to play on the field and do my best to help this team win a World Series."

The 2022 campaign was a nightmare in general for Hicks. After missing most of 2021 with a wrist injury, he returned to appear in 130 games for the Yankees this season, but hit just .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs and 40 RBI.

Hicks also struggled defensively throughout the year, which led to him losing his spot in the starting lineup. He started Games 4 and 5 of the ALDS after not playing in the first three contests as the Yankees moved Cabrera from left field to shortstop and took Isiah Kiner-Falefa out of the lineup.

Hicks went 0-for-3 with a walk against the Guardians before getting hurt Tuesday.