Yankees Prospect Cut For Allegedly Stealing From Teammates

To go from a third-round pick to being released by the MLB organization that drafted you in just under three years is a rare occurrence.

But when you're scamming your teammates the way that New York Yankees prospect Jake Sanford allegedly was, it is the only logical course of action for a team to take.

Sanford, the team's third-round pick out of Western Kentucky in 2019, was cut last week amid allegations that he "repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while also occasionally swiping it from their lockers," according to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com.

Kuty says the organization had been investigating claims from Sanford's teammates for weeks before severing ties with the 24-year-old Canadian outfielder.

Sanford, who reportedly signed with the Ottawa Titans of the Frontier League yesterday, is also accused of scamming fans.

In 161 minor league games with the Yankees across three levels, Sanford slashed a respectable .267/.332/.446 with 23 home runs, 88 RBI and 83 runs scored.

New York obviously thought enough of the lefty-hitting prospect to give him a signing bonus of close to $600,000 three years ago, but with today's news, it seems doubtful that another MLB team will be taking a chance on Sanford soon, if ever.