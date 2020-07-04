The Spun

Yankees Provide Update On Masahiro Tanaka’s Health

Masahiro Tanaka pitches for the Yankees.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Masahiro Tanaka #19 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on October 17, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

A frightening moment took place this afternoon in the Bronx, as New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line-drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.

Tanaka immediately fell to the ground and needed several minutes to collect himself before getting up. It was a scary scene for everyone at Yankee Stadium, and Stanton’s reaction to the incident was truly heartbreaking.

Fortunately, the latest update on Tanaka is an encouraging one. According to Gabe Lacques, the Yankees said Masahiro Tanaka is “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.”

The Yankees are taking Tanaka to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing. We’ll know more about his status in the near future.

New York relies a ton on Tanaka, who is one of the best starting pitchers on the roster.

Tanaka posted a 11-9 record and 4.45 ERA during the 2019 season. He’s been named an All-Star twice in just six seasons in the MLB.

Opening Day is reportedly going to take place on July 23. That might be enough time for Tanaka to make a full recovery – that is if his injury isn’t too severe.

In the event New York is without Tanaka for an extended period of time, Gerrit Cole will have to carry the starting rotation. The Yankees signed the 29-year-old ace this offseason to a massive contract worth $324 million.

