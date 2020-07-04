Yankees Provide Update On Masahiro Tanaka’s Health

A frightening moment took place this afternoon in the Bronx, as New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka was hit in the head by a line-drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.

Tanaka immediately fell to the ground and needed several minutes to collect himself before getting up. It was a scary scene for everyone at Yankee Stadium, and Stanton’s reaction to the incident was truly heartbreaking.

Fortunately, the latest update on Tanaka is an encouraging one. According to Gabe Lacques, the Yankees said Masahiro Tanaka is “alert, responsive and walking under his own power.”

The Yankees are taking Tanaka to NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing. We’ll know more about his status in the near future.

#Yankees announce that Masahiro Tanaka is "currently alert, responsive and walking under his own power. He is being sent to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital for further evaluation and testing." — Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) July 4, 2020

New York relies a ton on Tanaka, who is one of the best starting pitchers on the roster.

Tanaka posted a 11-9 record and 4.45 ERA during the 2019 season. He’s been named an All-Star twice in just six seasons in the MLB.

Opening Day is reportedly going to take place on July 23. That might be enough time for Tanaka to make a full recovery – that is if his injury isn’t too severe.

In the event New York is without Tanaka for an extended period of time, Gerrit Cole will have to carry the starting rotation. The Yankees signed the 29-year-old ace this offseason to a massive contract worth $324 million.

