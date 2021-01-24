Yankees Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Pitcher Trade

The New York Yankees are reportedly seeking another addition to their starting rotation for the 2021 season.

According to multiple reports, New York is attempting to trade for Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon.

The 29-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a 2020 season in which he did not pitch. Taillon missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. However, he was a very promising starting pitcher prior to the injury.

Taillon went 14-10 with a 3.20 ERA in 2018. He then went 2-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 2019 before missing the rest of the year with an injury. Now, the Yankees are reportedly seeking to add him to their rotation for 2021.

The New York Post had some details:

Now, they are talking with the Pirates about Jameson Taillon, who did not pitch at all last year following his second Tommy John surgery. The Pirates, perhaps more in rebuild mode than any team in the majors, already traded one starter, Joe Musgrove, to the Padres and their top slugger, first baseman Josh Bell, to the Nationals. They are open for business and have let teams know they would move another starter.

Ken Rosnethal has confirmed the news, as well.

Sources confirm: Yankees trying to acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates, as @Feinsand and others have reported. Talks continuing. No agreement in place at this time. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2021

This would be an interesting addition to a Yankees rotation that recently added another pitcher coming off an injury in Corey Kluber.

New York is coming off an ALDS loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.