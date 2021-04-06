The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Yankees, Rangers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

A photo of a Yankees hat in a dugout.TAMPA, FL - FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and a baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The 2021 MLB season is just a few days old, but the New York Yankees have already made a significant move on the trade market.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire second baseman Rougned Odor from the Texas Rangers. The 27-year-old had not made the Rangers Opening Day roster or played in the team’s first four games.

After bursting onto the scene in 2016, when he hit .271, with 33 home-runs and 88 RBI, Odor has struggled to find his way on base. In 2019, his last full season, the Venezuelan native tallied a league-leading 178 strikeouts, while hitting just .205 with a .283 on-base percentage. In 38 games in 2020, he led the Rangers with 30 RBI, but hit only .167 with 47 strikeouts in 138 at-bats.

Despite hitting over 30 home-runs in three of the last five years, it looks like Odor’s best days might already be behind him.

Odor will have a tough time slotting into the Yankees starting lineup, given the organization’s depth in the infield. DJ LeMahieu holds the second baseman’s normal position and a talented cast of Gleyber Torres, Gio Urshela and Jay Bruce round out the group.

It’s possible that Odor will be able to provide depth to the Yankees, who clearly have World Series hopes in 2020. However, the 27-year-old is a risky pick-up this early in the year.


About Zach Koons

Zach is a writer at The Spun.