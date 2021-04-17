Yankees, Rays Game Halted After Fans Throw Baseballs On Field

Even though the New York Yankees are playing in front of a limited crowd this season, the 10,000 fans at the stadium are still as passionate as ever – albeit sometimes they might be a little too intense.

During last night’s game between the Yankees and Rays, the umpire had to briefly stop the game because fans were throwing baseballs onto the field.

We’re not kidding, the game was literally put on hold because fans were very frustrated with the Yankees’ performance on Friday night. The public address announcer at the ballpark had to warn fans that throwing anything on the field of play is prohibited.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke the media after the game about the fans’ behavior.

“I have not [seen that before],” Boone said. “You hate to see it, is what I would say to that. Unfortunately a handful of people end up doing it and it looks bad for everyone, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Play stoppage because of an excess of baseballs… No really, Yankees fans started throwing baseballs on the field. We don't get it either! Watch @RaysBaseball on Bally Sports Sun & stream it here: https://t.co/Mk8FfLbJty #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/fHHy7FIZs8 — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) April 17, 2021

Clint Frazier, who was at the plate when the game was delayed, also commented on what happened in the Bronx. Just like Boone, he never experienced this before.

“That was the first time that I think I’ve experienced that. You never want it to come to that, obviously. Hopefully moving forward we play well enough to where that does not happen again.”

While the fans’ actions aren’t justified by any means, the reality is winning cures everything when it comes to the Yankees.

New York will try to snap its three-game losing streak this afternoon against Tampa Bay. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET on YES Network.