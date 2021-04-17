The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Yankees, Rays Game Halted After Fans Throw Baseballs On Field

A general view of Yankee Stadium.NEW YORK, NY - JULY 28: A general view of at Yankee Stadium during a rain delay prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees on July 28, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

Even though the New York Yankees are playing in front of a limited crowd this season, the 10,000 fans at the stadium are still as passionate as ever – albeit sometimes they might be a little too intense.

During last night’s game between the Yankees and Rays, the umpire had to briefly stop the game because fans were throwing baseballs onto the field.

We’re not kidding, the game was literally put on hold because fans were very frustrated with the Yankees’ performance on Friday night. The public address announcer at the ballpark had to warn fans that throwing anything on the field of play is prohibited.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke the media after the game about the fans’ behavior.

“I have not [seen that before],” Boone said. “You hate to see it, is what I would say to that. Unfortunately a handful of people end up doing it and it looks bad for everyone, and it’s unfortunate that it happened.”

Clint Frazier, who was at the plate when the game was delayed, also commented on what happened in the Bronx. Just like Boone, he never experienced this before.

“That was the first time that I think I’ve experienced that. You never want it to come to that, obviously. Hopefully moving forward we play well enough to where that does not happen again.”

While the fans’ actions aren’t justified by any means, the reality is winning cures everything when it comes to the Yankees.

New York will try to snap its three-game losing streak this afternoon against Tampa Bay. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. ET on YES Network.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.