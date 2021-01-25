Yankees, Red Sox Have Reportedly Agreed To A Trade

There’s no fiercer rivalry in American sports than the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. But even those two enemies aren’t above making a trade every now and then.

According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, the Yankees have traded pitcher Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox. It’s the first trade between the Yankees and Red Sox since 2014.

Terms of the trade are not yet available. But ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan pointed out that the move may have been more of a cash-saving move than a desire to get some Red Sox prospects.

The Yankees signed Ottavino to a three-year, $27 million contract in 2019 after spending the previous seven with the Colorado Rockies. In two years as a Yankee, Ottavino has an 8-8 record with a 2.76 ERA and a 1.370 WHIP.

Source: The Yankees have traded Adam Ottavino to the Red Sox. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) January 25, 2021

Adam Ottavino has been traded to the Red Sox, as @lindseyadler first reported, and it’s the first deal between the rivals since the Stephen Drew-for-Kelly Johnson blockbuster in 2014. Yankees free up some cash. Red Sox add to a hefty payroll and get a late-inning arm. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 25, 2021

The Yankees went 33-27 this past year, finishing second in the AL East and fifth overall in the American League. They reached the ALDS, only to lose to the eventual AL champion Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox had a much more trying season, going just 24-36 under Ron Roenicke. Their .400 winning percentage was the worst for the club since 1965. Returning to the Red Sox in 2021 will be manager Alex Cora, who had the team positioned as one of baseball’s elite before his controversial ousting in 2020.

The Yankees and Red Sox are eager to get back to their dominant ways in 2021. And if that means making a deal with one another to get there, they’ll make a deal.