Yankees Reportedly Discussed Significant MLB Trade

At 6-11 on the season, the New York Yankees are off to one of their worst starts in recent memory. But it’s possible their start might have been worse had they pulled the trigger on one potential trade this past offseason.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, the Yankees and Los Angeles Angels briefly discussed All-Star slugger Aaron Judge during trade talks this past summer. Per the report, those trade talks were “the lightest of flirtations” and nothing came of them.

Aaron Judge has been the face of the New York Yankees for the better part of five years now. But injuries have severely limited his contributions to the Yankees.

Following his breakout, Rookie of the Year campaign in 2017, Judge has missed over 100 games due to injuries. As a partial result, he has not matched any of the marks or averages he achieved that rookie year.

The New York Yankees have a bigger problem with Aaron Judge looming: Free agency.

Judge will become a free agent in 2023 and it’s unknown if or when the team might give him an extension. With his injury history, the team might not be willing to giving him all-world money – but another team might.

So it’s understandable that Yankees GM Brian Cashman is keeping all options open for now.

Will Aaron Judge finish his career with the Yankees, or will he be traded in the next couple of years?