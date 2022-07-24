Yankees Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade: Fans React

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have a track record of acquiring the game's biggest and brightest stars. Could Juan Soto be next?

Soto reportedly rejected a massive contract offer from the Washington Nationals, leading some to believe he could be eying playing for a team like the Yankees.

If he is, the interest is mutual. The Yankees have reportedly contacted the Nationals to express interest in acquiring Soto.

"Yankees have reached out to express interest in acquiring Juan Soto. Now it's a matter of the Nationals telling the Yankees (and other teams) what they want for a generational talent. It's early in process. Both sides must determine if there's a match in terms of talent exchange," said Jack Curry.

"I don't see this trade happening. Cashman won't sell the farm for him & shouldn't. Even if we get Soto, we'd only have him for 2 yrs, so it makes no sense to unload FS for him, especially since he struggled the majority of the 1st half. He's hitting 250 overall, but his in his," one fan said.

"2.5 years is three playoff runs. Soto has no protection right now. Peripherals are all great. And prospects are just that, prospects. We refused to trade Hughes, Joba, or Kennedy for Cliff Lee in 2010 and it cost us at least one title. Don’t fall in love with prospects," another fan replied.

The debate is on.

Should the Yankees sell the house to acquire Juan Soto?