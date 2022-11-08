Yankees Reportedly Make Decision On Anthony Rizzo

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 6: Anthony Rizzo #48 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the AL Wild Card playoff game at Fenway Park on October 6, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

It was announced on Monday that Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has declined his player option for the 2023 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on the team's plans for Rizzo.

Heyman is reporting that Rizzo is expected to receive a $19.65 million qualifying offer from the Yankees.

If Rizzo exercised his player option for next season, he'd make $16 million. The veteran is clearly in line for a raise this offseason, and rightfully so.

Rizzo had a .224 batting average this season with 32 home runs and 75 RBI. He played a pivotal role in the Yankees winning the AL East.

Under the MLB's current rules, Rizzo will have 10 days to gauge interest from other teams before deciding if he wants to accept or decline the Yankees' qualifying offer.

Rizzo, 33, might be searching for one last long-term contract. Considering he can offer teams a powerful bat and a steady glove at first base, it's possible that some teams meet his demands.

The Yankees would have a massive hole at first base if Rizzo walks this winter. For now though, there's no indication he's ready to leave the Bronx.