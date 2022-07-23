Yankees Reportedly "Serious Contenders" In Major MLB Trade

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

With the trade deadline set for Aug. 2, there's no doubt the Yankees will be searching the market for some reinforcements.

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Yankees have emerged as "serious contenders" for Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

It was previously reported that New York wouldn't pursue Benintendi because he's unvaccinated against COVID-19. Feinsand's report, however, says otherwise.

Benintendi would give the Yankees' lineup a boost. In 88 games this season, he's batting .319 with three homers and 39 RBIs.

What makes Benintendi such an intriguing option for the Bronx Bombers is the fact that he has experience in the AL East.

Prior to joining the Royals, Benintendi was an impact player for the Red Sox. In five seasons, he had a .273 average with 51 homers and 260 RBIs.

Trading for Benintendi probably won't cripple the Yankees' farm system in large part because he's on an expiring contract.