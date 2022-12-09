Yankees Reportedly Team To Watch For MLB Star Free Agent

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) General Manager Brian Cashman and Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on October 9, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Red Sox defeated the Yankees 4-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees already made a huge splash this week, re-signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Well, according to Buster Olney, the Bronx Bombers might not be done spending money this offseason.

While on 95.7 The Game this Friday, Olney said the Yankees are a team to watch in the Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

Correa, a two-time All-Star, is expected to land a lucrative contract this offseason.

"The team I'm watching at the moment -- the Yankees," Olney said. "Because I'm definitely picking up a lot of vibes there that yeah they signed Aaron Judge to that $360 million deal, but they're working on something big."

Correa signed with the Twins last offseason. He finished the 2022 season with a .291 batting average, 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, meanwhile, was the primary shortstop for the Yankees this past season.

Not only would signing Correa give the Yankees a much-needed upgrade in the infield, he'd provide the lineup with another hitter capable of coming up big in the postseason.

After seeing the contracts that Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner signed this offseason, it's safe to say Correa will break the bank.