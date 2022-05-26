Yankees Sign Matt Carpenter: MLB World Reacts

The New York Yankees have added a former All-Star infielder to their roster. On Thursday, the team signed Matt Carpenter.

Carpenter was recently released from the Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate. In 21 games, he was hitting .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs.

It has been a while since the baseball world has seen Carpenter play at an elite level. His last notable season was in 2018, where he hit .257 with 36 home runs and 81 RBIs.

While there are plenty of fans interested in seeing how Carpenter performs in the Bronx, there's also people who want to see how he looks without a beard.

"Good for Carpenter," one fan tweeted. "Will be interesting to see if he can find success in Yankee Stadium (Also will be interesting to see him clean-shaven)."



"Hasn’t been good since 2018 but it’ll be kinda funny to see him without facial hair," a second fan said.

"All those lazy fly balls he hit at Busch will be 50 feet over the wall in New York," another fan wrote.

Since the Yankees have already added Carpenter to their active roster, it's possible he makes his debut for the club this weekend.

The Yankees have a four-game series with the Rays that's set to begin tonight.