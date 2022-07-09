Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Hints At Status For This Year's Home Run Derby

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 30: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees flips the bat after his third-inning, two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The home run was Stanton's 300th in the Major Leagues. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

It's no secret that Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best power hitters in the game. With that being said, MLB fans would like to see him compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby on July 18.

On Friday night, Stanton commented on his status for the Home Run Derby.

Stanton, who was just announced as a starter for the American League, made it sound like he's really thinking about competing in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

"It's nothing official yet," Stanton told reporters. "But I definitely could be there."

Stanton has 21 homers so far this season.

In 2016, Stanton won the Home Run Derby. That year's event took place at Petco Park, the home of the Padres.

Participants for this year's derby haven't been confirmed at this time. Make no mistake, Stanton would add a lot of intrigue to this event.

As for Stanton's star teammate, Aaron Judge, he announced that he will not compete in the Home Run Derby.