Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Hints At Status For This Year's Home Run Derby
It's no secret that Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is one of the best power hitters in the game. With that being said, MLB fans would like to see him compete in the 2022 Home Run Derby on July 18.
On Friday night, Stanton commented on his status for the Home Run Derby.
Stanton, who was just announced as a starter for the American League, made it sound like he's really thinking about competing in the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.
"It's nothing official yet," Stanton told reporters. "But I definitely could be there."
Stanton has 21 homers so far this season.
In 2016, Stanton won the Home Run Derby. That year's event took place at Petco Park, the home of the Padres.
Participants for this year's derby haven't been confirmed at this time. Make no mistake, Stanton would add a lot of intrigue to this event.
As for Stanton's star teammate, Aaron Judge, he announced that he will not compete in the Home Run Derby.