Yankees Announce Official Decision On Giancarlo Stanton

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 20: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his fourth inning grand slam home run against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Giancarlo Stanton is officially back. On Saturday morning, the New York Yankees officially reinstated the All-Star slugger from the 10-day injured list.

Stanton was placed on the injured list in late May due to ankle inflammation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Stanton could return to the lineup as early as this weekend. Clearly, he wasn't kidding.

Of course, Stanton's return will give the Yankees' lineup a boost. He was batting .285 with 11 homers and 35 RBIs prior to being placed on the injured list.

The Yankees have Stanton listed as their designated hitter for this afternoon's game against the Tigers. Perhaps this is their way of easing him back into things.

Even though Stanton will be the designated hitter for the Bronx Bombers this Saturday, the plan is to have him return to the outfield at some point this season.

"I view him similar to how we’ve used him through the season,’’ Boone said, via the New York Post. “I’ve already talked about that with him and I think we’re on the same page.”

We'll see if Stanton can pick up where he left off when the Yankees face the Tigers.