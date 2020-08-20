Yankees Star Gleyber Torres Appears To Suffer Leg Injury

Every day it seems like the New York Yankees lose a major player from their starting lineup. That trend continued on Thursday, as All-Star shortstop Gleyber Torres left today’s game because of a leg injury.

The Yankees already have Zach Britton, Aaron Judge, Tommy Kahnle, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Severino and Giancarlo Stanton on their injury list. It’s too early to tell if Torres will be joining that star-studded group, but it’s certainly possible.

During the third inning of today’s game between the Rays and Yankees, Torres injured his leg while running to first base. Though he did walk off the field under his own power, Aaron Boone quickly replaced him with Thairo Estrada.

If the Bronx Bombers are without Torres for an extended period of time, the middle of their infield will probably have to rely on Estrada and Tyler Wade. That’s not exactly what fans in New York want to hear.

Here’s video of the injury to Torres:

Gleyber Torres stumbled while running to first base in the third inning. Looks like some type of leg injury.

Here’s the replay:

pic.twitter.com/eO2cPU3Cd9 — Bronx Bombers News (@NewsBronx) August 20, 2020

Torres hasn’t been nearly as productive this year as he was in 2019, but the 23-year-old slugger is still an important piece to New York’s lineup. He currently has a .231 batting average, one homer and six RBI.

New York has enough depth to get through all these injuries for a short period of time, but at some point the offense is going to need its big bats back in the lineup.

The Yankees should have an update on Torres after today’s game is over.