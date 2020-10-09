Yankees Star Has Bold Prediction Before Game 5 vs. Rays

With their backs against the wall in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, the New York Yankees responded with an impressive win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Following the team’s victory on Thursday, first baseman Luke Voit made his prediction for Game 5.

Voit set the tone for Game 4 of this series, as he crushed a solo homer off Ryan Thompson in the bottom of the second inning. His 453-foot blast gave the Yankees some much-needed breathing room against the Rays’ pitching staff.

The Yankees first baseman didn’t call his shot at the plate against Thompson, but he is predicting a win for the Bronx Bombers tonight.

“We’re gonna win it,” Voit told reporters when asked about the team’s feeling in the clubhouse. “We plan to have Gerrit on the mound, and that’s the best situation possible for us. We’re locked and loaded. That was a big win and gives us a lot of momentum.”

New York has to feel confident heading into tonight’s game, especially since Gerrit Cole will be on the mound.

Cole has looked sharp this postseason the Yankees, proving why he was worth the $324 million contract he received in the offseason. In two starts this postseason, Cole has given up just five runs and thrown 21 strikeouts.

First pitch between the Rays and Yankees is at 7:10 p.m. ET from Petco Park.

