New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has some suggestions for rule changes that he believes will “fix” the game of baseball. But the fans aren’t exactly on his side.

In an interview with The Athletic, Gallo suggested keeping infielders out of the outfield . He believes it would be “huge” for the league and would help produce more line drives.

As you can imagine, this suggestion hasn’t gone over great with fans. Many have pointed to Gallo’s terrible batting average and believe he’s trying to overcompensate for it.

The replies and retweets to this statement have seen Gallo get crushed. Some have said it’s tantamount to trying to ban hacking in the NBA when players go up against a player who’s terrible at free throws:

What's limiting Joey from hitting it to the part of the infield where no one's standing?

(ps – why talk about baseball gamesmanship when there are no baseball games, man? Shit.) https://t.co/0r0DsHXrKz — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) February 24, 2022

The NBA should have banned fouling Shaq during the final 3 minutes of the game. He can't shoot free throws so obviously the game is flawed. This is such a horrible suggestion: https://t.co/Kfb8gqJ60L — Alex T. Eaton (@alexteaton) February 24, 2022

How about control your bat. You get paid millions & you can’t hit it in the gap? https://t.co/CgPkMChsAw — Mando (@ivannhoe_) February 24, 2022

Bro just BUNT, how is this not the most simple fix to the shift?? https://t.co/ZX55vbnbyU — Case (@TheWageMan) February 24, 2022

Joey Gallo is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner. But he’s a bit of an all-or-nothing player at the plate.

In 2021, splitting time between the Texas Rangers and Yankees, Gallo had 99 hits, an AL-leading 111 walks and 38 home runs. But he also led all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts with a career-high 213 in 153 games.

Suffice it to say, Gallo could be making this suggestion for some pretty self-serving reasons.

Such a suggestion will probably never happen though. The game is already tailor-made to put players in the best position to optimize their ability to hit the ball and get on base.

What are your thoughts on Joey Gallo’s suggestion?