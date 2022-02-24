The Spun

Yankees Star Wants Rule Changed: MLB World Reacts

New York Yankees star Joey Gallo.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees reacts at second base after his double in the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

New York Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo has some suggestions for rule changes that he believes will “fix” the game of baseball. But the fans aren’t exactly on his side.

In an interview with The Athletic, Gallo suggested keeping infielders out of the outfield . He believes it would be “huge” for the league and would help produce more line drives.

As you can imagine, this suggestion hasn’t gone over great with fans. Many have pointed to Gallo’s terrible batting average and believe he’s trying to overcompensate for it.

The replies and retweets to this statement have seen Gallo get crushed. Some have said it’s tantamount to trying to ban hacking in the NBA when players go up against a player who’s terrible at free throws:

Joey Gallo is a two-time All-Star and a two-time Gold Glove winner. But he’s a bit of an all-or-nothing player at the plate.

In 2021, splitting time between the Texas Rangers and Yankees, Gallo had 99 hits, an AL-leading 111 walks and 38 home runs. But he also led all of Major League Baseball in strikeouts with a career-high 213 in 153 games.

Suffice it to say, Gallo could be making this suggestion for some pretty self-serving reasons.

Such a suggestion will probably never happen though. The game is already tailor-made to put players in the best position to optimize their ability to hit the ball and get on base.

What are your thoughts on Joey Gallo’s suggestion?

