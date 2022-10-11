Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A detailed view of a New York Yankees batting helmet prior to the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on April 26, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it.

Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.

This is a brutal loss for an already-thin Yankee bullpen. Effross missed a month of action from August 21-September 23 with shoulder trouble, but returned to pitch effectively in five games before the end of the regular season.

He finished his stint with the Yankees with a 2.13 ERA and three saves in 13 appearances.

A side-arming right-hander, Effross would have been counted on to get both righties and lefties out during the postseason.

Instead, Lou Trivino, Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta will be leaned on even heavier by New York manager Aaron Boone, and the Yankees might need to get something out of Clarke Schmidt, Domingo German or Miguel Castro.

The Yankees' ALDS series against the Cleveland Guardians begins tonight at 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS.