Yankees Suffer Unfortunate Injury Blow Ahead Of Playoffs

The New York Yankees' bullpen suffered another blow today prior to the start of the American League playoffs.

Relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio, who performed solidly in his rookie season in the Bronx, is going on the injured list with a stress reaction in his right shin. Marinaccio was removed from Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles due to the issue.

Because he's going on the IL now, Marinaccio will not be eligible to be on the Yankees' roster for the ALDS, which starts next Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

He could potentially return for the ALCS, should the Yankees advance.

The 27-year-old Marinaccio posted a 1-0 record with a 2.05 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 40 appearances this season.

He is the latest Yankee reliever to deal with injuries this season. New York has three bullpen arms--Chad Green, Zack Britton and Michael King--on season-ending IL, and Wandy Peralta and closer Clay Holmes are also nursing injuries.

The good news for the Yankees is that because they won the American League East, once the regular season ends tomorrow, they'll have five days to rest before the ALDS starts.