Breaking: Yankees Are Finalizing Trade For Outfielder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: The New York Yankees look on from the dugout during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are coming off two straight losses to the New York Mets, but reinforcements are on the way.

Wednesday night, the Yankees are reportedly finalizing a trade for an outfielder.

While it's not Juan Soto, it is someone who should be able to help.

New York is reportedly finalizing a trade for veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

"The New York Yankees are finalizing a deal to acquire outfielder Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City, sources tell ESPN. Three minor leaguers will be headed back to the Royals," ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported.

Benintendi is hitting .320 on the season, good for fifth in the league. He has three home runs and 39 RBI.

The Yankees fell to 66-33 on the season with Wednesday's loss to the Mets.