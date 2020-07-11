Yasiel Puig Reportedly Has An Offer From 1 MLB Team

Veteran outfielder Yasiel Puig is currently without an MLB team for the 2020 season.

Puig, 29, quickly rose to stardom at the beginning of his professional career. He came up with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013 and made the All-Star Game in 2014. Puig didn’t continue to play at an All-Star level, but he stuck in Los Angeles through 2018.

The fiery outfielder then played for the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians in 2019.

Puig, a Cuba native, has yet to sign with a team for the 2020 season. The powerful right fielder reportedly has at least one contract offer, though.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Baltimore Orioles have interest in signing Puig for the 2020 season.

“The Orioles are interested in signing Yasiel Puig and have made at least one offer, according to a source,” he reports.

Puig could be a nice piece for an Orioles team going through a major rebuild.

The right fielder has a career batting average of .277 and has 132 career home runs and 415 runs batted in.

Baltimore is expected to be one of the worst teams in the majors again in 2020. The Orioles could benefit from having someone like Puig in their batting order, though.

The 2020 MLB season is set to begin later this month.