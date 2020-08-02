Details Emerging On Yoenis Cespedes’ Absence From Mets

The New York Mets wrap up a three-game series at the Atlanta Braves began today, and Yoenis Cespedes is nowhere to be found. The star outfielder, who has been handling designated hitter duties so far this year as he recovers from the injuries that have cost him the better part of two years, did not report to the ballpark this morning.

Early in the game, with no Cespedes in the lineup, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen released a statement, saying that the team was unsure where the two-time All-Star is. “He did not reach out to management with any explanation for his absence,” the statement read. “Our attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.”

Moments ago, the Mets seemed to change course a bit. While it is still unclear where Cespedes is, according to Ken Rosenthal, the team has “learned they have no reason to believe his safety is at risk.” That is good news, obviously.

Shortly after that clarification coming from the team side, baseball writer Francys Romero tweeted that Cespedes is “in good health right now,” per a source close to the Mets star. He doesn’t have any more details on why Cespedes no-showed today’s game. That mystery remains for now.

Yoenis Cespedes is in good health right now, a source close to the player confirms. It is still unknown what happened that he didn´t show up at the ballpark this morning, but he is in good health. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero10) August 2, 2020

Yoenis Cespedes was a huge acquisition for the New York Mets in 2015, helping spur the team’s run to the World Series that year. He was an All-Star for the club the following season, but he’s battled major health issues since signing a long term deal with the team after a playoff run in 2016.

Cespedes was held to 81 games in 2017, dealing with hamstring issues throughout the year. The following season, he had surgery on both heels, and played in just 31 games for the team. He missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a fractured ankle while working on his ranch.

Yoenis Cespedes’ comeback this year is off to a pretty slow start. He’s batting just .161, with two home runs and four RBIs in eight games, as the Mets have limped out to a 3-5 start. They trail the Braves 3-0 this afternoon.

Whatever the reason for his absence, the most important thing is that Cespedes is safe and in good health.