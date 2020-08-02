Yoenis Cespedes Has Made A Decision On 2020 MLB Season

There was a lot of speculation earlier today about why Yoenis Cespedes didn’t report to the New York Mets for their game against the Braves.

But now we know why. The Mets outfielder is officially opting out of the 2020 MLB season.

Speaking to the media, Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen revealed that Cespedes told them during the game that he is opting out for “COVID-related reasons.” Van Wagenen confirmed that Cespedes is healthy and safe.

The statement comes on the heels of the Mets announcing that Cespedes did not report to the team without telling them prior to the game. Speculation about his health and safety quickly ran rampant on social media.

Brodie Van Wagenen says Cespedes is healthy and is safe. "We learned during the game he has decided to opt out for COVID related reasons." #mets — Zach Braziller (@NYPost_Brazille) August 2, 2020

Van Wagenen confirmed that Cespedes’ decision to opt out marks the end of his four-year agreement with the Mets. He previously signed a four-year, $110 million deal with the Mets on November 30, 2016.

“This is a disappointing end to at least his four-year agreement with the #Mets.” ~ Brodie Van Wagenen on Yoenis Céspedes. — Michael Baron (@michaelgbaron) August 2, 2020

The decision to not tell the Mets until after the game had started is certainly a strange one.

Cespedes joined the Mets in 2015 via a trade with the Detroit Tigers. He played a pivotal role in the Mets reaching the World Series that year.

After the 2015 season, he signed a three-year, $75 million contract with the Mets in 2016, but opted out after the first year – a campaign that included another playoff trip and an All-Star appearance. He re-joined the team on the aforementioned four-year deal, but couldn’t reclaim his All-Star status.