MLB Pitcher Sent Home For Violating Team’s COVID-19 Rules

Major League Baseball has implemented stricter rules for teams in the wake of the Miami Marlins’ early-season outbreak.

One MLB pitcher has reportedly been sent home for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols. According to multiple reports, Cleveland Indians starter Zach Plesac has been sent home.

Plesac, 25, has reportedly been sent home after going out with friends in Chicago over the weekend. The Indians were in town for a series against the White Sox.

“Indians pitcher Zach Plesac sent home to Cleveland after going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night in violation of team rules and league’s health and safety protocols,” The Athletic reported.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan can confirm the report.

“Cleveland has been extremely stringent with protocols, and this action is a warning to their players — and perhaps others’” he reported on Sunday evening.

Plesac, an Indiana native, was a 12th round pick by the Cleveland Indians in the 2016 MLB Draft. The pitcher made his debut in May of 2019.

The 6-foot-3 starting pitcher was off to an incredible start this season. Plesac was 1-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in three starts.

Cleveland is 9-7 on the season, good for third place in the AL Central division. The Indians are scheduled to play the White Sox at 7 p.m. E.T. this evening.