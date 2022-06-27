Zack Greinke Story Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 08: Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royal pitches during game one of a doubleheader baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 8, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke apparently doesn't like giving autographs.

A bizarre story involving the veteran Major League Baseball pitcher is going viral this Monday.

The story was shared by a fan who tried to get Greinke's autograph on a baseball before a game. However, the 38-year-old clearly wasn't in the mood.

Greinke apparently grabbed the baseball and chucked it as far as he could. He said he did it for "his amusement." Pretty odd.

"Right before I took this picture Greinke acted like he was about to sign my ball... he came over grabbed the ball and looked at me and then chucked it as far as he could. I asked why he did that.... he said 'for my amusement.' Weirdest player I've ever met," the fan said.

This doesn't sound like a first-time incident involving Greinke, either.

Plenty of fans are now sharing their Greinke-related stories on social media this Monday.

"I totally believe this. My son and I are Dodgers fans and we saw him in Atlanta in 2013-14. Always blows the kids off, doesn’t smile, doesn’t engage. An old cab driver once told me if they look strange, they is strange. That’s Zach Greinke," a fan said.

"Greinke is a strange, pretty fascinating dude who has gone through a lot of struggles. I'd watch a good documentary about him in a heartbeat," another fan wrote.

We're gonna need to hear more Greinke stories. He seems like a pretty fascinating individual.