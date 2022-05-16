Amanda Ribas Reportedly Suffered A Gruesome Injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 13: Amanda Ribas of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Ribas suffered only her third career loss this weekend, losing to Katlyn Chookagian via a split decision at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

However, Ribas was reportedly not at 100 percent heading into the match.

Ribas' father says that her daughter was fighting through a gruesome injury. She reportedly suffered a total rupture of her biceps tendon.

"A very stressful month. A golden opportunity to fight world number one. At 25 days, an injury ‘total rupture of the biceps tendon’ comes in, then physical therapy 3 times a day to try to get [her] to fight. ... 25 days without training our strength which is jiu jitsu and judo. And we’d arrive in Las Vegas not knowing if we’d be able to handle grappling or wrestling on the ground," he wrote on Instagram, via Sherdog.

"[Amanda] did what she loves to do and gave her heart, even though she was in a lot of pain she overcame herself and made this beautiful fight," Marcelo wrote. "And came what is independent of the result. The best fight of the night. Pain and injury are fleeting, but honor and memory are eternal. ... soon Amanda will be back."

If true, that's an extremely painful injury to fight through. Hopefully we'll get to see Ribas back at 100 percent soon.