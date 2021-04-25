Anderson Silva Reacts To Chris Weidman’s Gruesome Injury

UFC fans and fighters are still in shock over over the gruesome injury Chris Weidman suffered at UFC 261 yesterday. Among the many people who have reacted to the injury is UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Taking to Instagram after the fight, Silva offered his well-wishes to his former UFC rival. He praised Weidman for being an incredible fighter and wished him a speedy recovery.

“My deepest and most sincere sentiments champ. Have faith, I wish you a speedy recovery,” Silva wrote. “In this moment I wish you and your family light, love and knowledge. To the fans of the sport, please respect this moment of this incredible warrior and let’s wish that he is 100% very recovered soon. May God bless you and your family @chrisweidman.”

Anderson Silva suffered a similar injury against Weidman at UFC 168. In the second round of that fight, Silva landed a kick and immediately went down after injuring his own leg. The injury cost Silva an entire year of UFC action.

Chris Weidman suffered his injury in the first of last night’s fight against Uriah Hall. He attempted to check Hall’s leg but snapped his fibula and tibia on contact. The referee immediately stopped the fight and Weidman was carted out of The Octagon.

UFC fans have widely come out in support of Weidman, who will need a ton of rehab time to overcome his injuries.

Hopefully what happened last night won’t end his MMA career altogether.

Good luck in recovery, Chris!