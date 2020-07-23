Betting Odds Released On Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

After months of speculation, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is getting back in the ring.

The 54-year-old Mike Tyson hasn’t fought competitively since 2005. The legendary heavyweight was the undisputed champion from 1987 to 1990. Over his 20-year fighting career, Tyson went 50-6-2, posting 44 knockouts.

It’s been 15 years since Tyson was last in the ring. But the 54-year-old has been staying in great shape, showing off his hand speed in plenty of recent training videos. He’ll put that training to work against the legendary Roy Jones Jr.

Tyson and Jones Jr. will fight in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12. The latest odds for the highly-anticipated match have been released after Thursday’s massive fighting news. Surprisingly, Roy Jones Jr. (-135) has jumped out as the early favorite with Mike Tyson (-105) as the early underdog, per Odds Shark.

Opening odds for Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. (Bovada): Tyson -105

Jones Jr. -135 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 23, 2020

It’s tough to bet against Mike Tyson after watching some of his recent training sessions. But Roy Jones Jr. is the fresher fighter, having fought professionally just two years ago. Tyson hasn’t been in the ring since 2005.

Another intriguing aspect of this match will be the competitiveness of it. It’s unlikely either boxer will try and head-hunt his opponent. But given Tyson’s track record of boxing intensity, it’s tough to imagine the 54-year-old taking it easy in the ring.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight on Sept. 12. Which famous boxer will come out on top later this year? Jones Jr. is the early betting favorite.