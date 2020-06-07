Breaking: Conor McGregor Announces Decision On Fighting Career

UFC star Conor McGregor announced a stunning career decision late on Saturday evening.

McGregor, 31, has not fought competitively since January, when he knocked out Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout at UFC 246. The Irish star was expected to fight again soon.

It doesn’t look like that’ll be happening, though. McGregor stunned the fighting world with a retirement announcement on Saturday night.

“Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it’s yours,” McGregor wrote on Twitter.

We’ve seen fighters retire before, only to use that as leverage for their next fighting pay days, so perhaps that’s what is happening here.

McGregor has previously announced his retirement on multiple occasions, only to return to the octagon at a later time.

Or maybe this is actually it for McGregor, who became one of the most-entertaining stars in UFC history over the past couple of years.

If this is it for McGregor, he retires with a professional record of 22-4, including 19 victories by knockout. He will very much be missed inside of the octagon.