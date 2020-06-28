UFC fighter injuries are often some of the most gruesome in all of sports. Even fighters who win sometimes come away far worse for wear.

Unfortunately for UFC fighter Brendan “All In” Allen (15-3), his win over Kyle Daukaus yesterday came at a big cost and some nasty injuries. According to Allen’s manager, he broke three bones in his face during his unanimous decision win over Daukaus.

Allen’s injuries consist of fractures in his nose and orbital floor. His manager says that he is likely going to be out for the remainder of the year. Saturday’s fight against Daukaus was Allen’s second of the year and his fourth in 11 months since joining UFC.

Saturday’s fight was also the first time that Allen was featured on the main UFC card. He is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

The post-fight photos of the UFC Middleweight are pretty nasty. His left eye is swollen almost shut and even looks like it’s not even with his right one.

UPDATE: @BrendanAllenMMA suffered 3 fractures in his nose and orbital floor in last nights fight. Likely out the remainder of the year but considering return at 205lbs. pic.twitter.com/ZliF22QY7e — Brian Butler-Au (@BrianButler_Au) June 28, 2020

Allen made his UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series. He defeated Aaron Jeffery by submission in the first round and was rewarded with a UFC contract.

Given that, Allen is now riding a seven-fight winning streak dating back to his time at LFA.

Hopefully this injury to Allen doesn’t disrupt his career. The UFC has a nasty habit of letting fighters who aren’t available fall by the wayside.