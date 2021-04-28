Canelo Alvarez Reacts To Floyd Mayweather’s New Fight

While Floyd Mayweather might be intrigued by the idea of fighting YouTube star Logan Paul in a prize fight, his former rival Canelo Alvarez is not amused.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Alvarez ripped the Mayweather-Paul fight, calling it “stupid” and a disgrace to the sport of boxing. When asked who he thought might win the fight, he took offense and said that Mayweather would obviously win.

Alvarez also took a shot at the boxing commission for sanctioning the fight. He pointed out that they will be on the hook if Paul gets seriously hurt or dies from being hit by a professional.

“Why do they give licenses to people who’ve never in their life thrown a punch?” Alvarez said. “If there’s a death, the commission will be responsible. Why? Because they issued the license for the fight.”

Logan Paul may be physically fit, but he’s no boxer. His only professional fight is a split decision loss against YouTuber KSI in 2019.

Nevertheless, Paul’s fame, notoriety and connections enabled him to put together arguably the biggest mismatch in the history of sports. He’ll be going up against Floyd Mayweather, who has been out of boxing for several years but is still a professional.

Boxing purists have universally rejected Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, as legitimate fighters. But that hasn’t stopped fans from paying top dollar to see them fight.

It looks like Canelo Alvarez won’t be among them for the Mayweather-Paul fight.