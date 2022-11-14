Cause Of Death Revealed For Legendary UFC Star

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 22: (L-R) Opponents Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson and Daniel Cormier shake hands during the UFC 187 weigh-in at the MGM Grand Conference Center on May 22, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Legendary UFC star Anthony "Rumble" Johnson died at the age of 38 on Sunday.

While Johnson had been battling an illness for some time, details of his condition were not fully known.

According to reports, the legendary UFC fighter was battling cancer.

"Former UFC star Anthony Johnson reportedly died from organ failure due to a bout with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. He was 38," Fox News reported.

Johnson had wanted to keep his illness private for the most part.

"You know, it was a little like Chadwick Boseman," Kamari Usman told Yahoo! Sports. "Chadwick kept his issue private, and we were all so shocked and surprised [when he died in 2020]. Rumble would give you these nonchalant stories, and he was having dialysis on his kidneys, but he never really told you fully what was going on. He didn't want to be treated differently. He didn't want people seeing him losing all this weight and going through these situations and treat him differently because of what was going on. He was such an incredible athlete.

"He had the feet of a welterweight and the power of a heavyweight, and he was able to transfer that throughout his career. He was truly special and gifted, and he didn't really have to try hard. He felt he was working hard, but there were levels he didn't go to, maybe didn't want to go to. He was natural. I admired that so much. He made it look easy. He'd hit a guy and the guy would just crumble. I mean, I worked so hard and put this time in, and I'd wind up and hit this guy with everything, and he'd be standing there. Rumble was a different caliber than the rest of us."

Our thoughts continue to be with Rumble's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace