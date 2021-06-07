Chad Johnson Has Big Name In Mind For Next Fight

Having weathered the storm of his boxing debut yesterday, former NFL star Chad Johnson is already looking for his next challenge. And that challenge will ideally be one of the biggest names in professional fighting.

After going four rounds with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran Brian Maxwell on Sunday, Johnson said he wants to fight MMA star Conor McGregor next. Jokingly or not, he said he thinks he’s ready for the former UFC champion.

“I think I’m ready for McGregor,” Johnson declared.

Johnson got knocked down once in the fight against Maxwell. No winner was declared.

But it’s hard to imagine Conor McGregor wanting anything less than a knockout against anyone. When the bell rings, McGregor is about as aggressive as they come – for better or for worse.

Chad Johnson, 43, was knocked down in the fourth round of his boxing debut by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran Brian Maxwell.https://t.co/1vus8iZf4a — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 7, 2021

That said, Conor McGregor and Chad Johnson have a history with each other. The two once had a fun conversation about the time Johnson legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco.

But it’s not like McGregor doesn’t have the free time to make such a fight a reality. He’s been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. But he’s scheduled to fight Poirier again at UFC 264 this summer.

After that, who knows what the future holds for The Notorious One?

Will Conor McGregor ever fight Chad Johnson? Would you pay to see such a fight in the first place?