Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend.

Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.

Facchinetti claims he was invited to the hotel by McGregor for a party. When he and the group he was with tried to leave, Facchinetti says McGregor hit him in the mouth and nose, causing a concussion and broken nose.

“He is dangerous, he needs to be stopped,” Facchinetti told CNN.

The Italian entertainer also posted more alleged details about what happened on his social media accounts over the weekend.

McGregor has been on vacation in Italy with his family. If Facchinetti’s story is true, this is the second physical altercation the MMA star has been involved in recently.

Back in September, he scrapped with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Awards in New York City.