Chris Weidman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury At UFC 261

Chris Weidman celebrates a UFC victory in the octagon.UNIONDALE, NY - JULY 22: Chris Weidman celebrates his submission win over Kelvin Gastelum (not shown) in their UFC Fight Night middleweight bout at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on July 22, 2017 in Uniondale, New York. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mixed Martial Arts is not for the faint of heart. That became immediately clear at UFC 261 tonight, during the Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall bout.

The Middleweight fight between the two 36 year olds is one of the big undercard fights before tonight’s main event between Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal. It may be hard for another moment to define this card more than the injury that occurred moments into Weidman vs. Hall, though.

Weidman went for a kick on Hall, and his leg appears to just shatter. It is truly among the worst leg injuries you’ll ever see. Those who are morbidly curious can find it here, but you have been warned. It’s really, really gross.

As Ariel Helwani of ESPN points out, this is the second time in Weidman’s career that his match has ended on an awful broken leg. In 2013, he defended his middleweight title during UFC 168 against MMA star Anderson Silva, who suffered a similar injury.

Chris Weidman was taken off on a stretcher after the fight. We truly hope for the best, because this is incredible tough to see.

Weidman, a true UFC veteran, won his first 13 fights, including the back-to-back wins over Silva in 2013, before going down to Luke Rockhold in UFC 194. After losing to Dominick Reyes in his debut as a light heavyweight in 2019’s UFC on ESPN event, he moved back to middleweight and beat Omai Akhmedov last August.

With this loss, he falls to 15-6.

Hall moves up to 17-9 with the win, and has won his last three fights. Of course, as his face in the screenshot above tells you, he wish this fight ended in any other way.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.