Chris Weidman Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury At UFC 261

Mixed Martial Arts is not for the faint of heart. That became immediately clear at UFC 261 tonight, during the Chris Weidman vs. Uriah Hall bout.

The Middleweight fight between the two 36 year olds is one of the big undercard fights before tonight’s main event between Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal. It may be hard for another moment to define this card more than the injury that occurred moments into Weidman vs. Hall, though.

Weidman went for a kick on Hall, and his leg appears to just shatter. It is truly among the worst leg injuries you’ll ever see. Those who are morbidly curious can find it here, but you have been warned. It’s really, really gross.

As Ariel Helwani of ESPN points out, this is the second time in Weidman’s career that his match has ended on an awful broken leg. In 2013, he defended his middleweight title during UFC 168 against MMA star Anderson Silva, who suffered a similar injury.

Holy. Weidman just kicked Uriah Hall SECONDS into their fight and his leg snapped. The exact same thing that happened to Anderson Silva against Weidman. This is absolutely horrific. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 25, 2021

Chris Weidman was taken off on a stretcher after the fight. We truly hope for the best, because this is incredible tough to see.

Chris Weidman was stretchered off after suffering a leg injury against Uriah Hall. #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/lpwhGmHO3D — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2021

This is terrible. @UriahHallMMA with a look of compassion for Chris Weidman after he breaks his leg.

This is terrible! Just killing the energy in the building.

Hall with a VERY gracious interview after the fight with a heavy heart for Weidman. @ufc #ufc251 @News3LV pic.twitter.com/7B9DuCwoqR — Bryan Salmond (@BryanNews3LV) April 25, 2021

Weidman, a true UFC veteran, won his first 13 fights, including the back-to-back wins over Silva in 2013, before going down to Luke Rockhold in UFC 194. After losing to Dominick Reyes in his debut as a light heavyweight in 2019’s UFC on ESPN event, he moved back to middleweight and beat Omai Akhmedov last August.

With this loss, he falls to 15-6.

Hall moves up to 17-9 with the win, and has won his last three fights. Of course, as his face in the screenshot above tells you, he wish this fight ended in any other way.