Less than 48 hours after suffering one of the more gruesome sports injuries in years, UFC middleweight contender Chris Weidman has released a statement.

Weidman took on Uriah Hall during UFC 261 last Saturday. Just moments into the fight, Weidman threw a kick at Hall, which Hall checked. The blow appeared to just completely shatter Weidman’s leg.

The 37-year-old didn’t even realize the injury at first. He went to plant down on the foot before it completely crumbled and bent underneath him. The fight was over in a matter of seconds. Weidman underwent emergency surgery following the injury.

The veteran UFC fighter released a new statement on Monday addressing the injury, surgery and his upcoming recovery.

“Trying to find the blessing in disguise and silver lining,” Weidman said in an Instagram video, via MMAjunkie.com. “Honestly, as soon as it happened and I hit the floor, seeing what happened to my leg and the pain started hitting me, I was just trying to put my mind on something positive and coming out of this. I’m hopeful that’s the thing that’s gonna come out of it that’s good. This is not fun. I can’t believe what happened.”

It’s unclear when or if Chris Weidman will return to the Octagon. But he did provide an update on his recovery timeline during the video.

“It’s pretty brutal, but I’m gonna get through this. I think it’s gonna be eight weeks until I could walk without crutches and stuff and drive and all that,” Weidman continued. “And then as far as actual training, I don’t know. They said between six and 12 months I’ll be good to go.”

Weidman’s injury is one of the worst we’ve seen in years. He’s already committed to recovering, less than two days after suffering the initial injury – talk about toughness.