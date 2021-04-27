Look: Chris Weidman Shares X-Rays From Gruesome Injury

Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome injury just a few seconds into his bout with Uriah Hall at UFC 261, as his leg snapped when he went for a routine kick. It was easily one of the most brutal injuries we’ve seen in recent history.

Weidman was immediately taken out of the octagon in a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital so he could undergo surgery. On Tuesday, the UFC veteran provided an update on his status.

Thankfully, Weidman said that he underwent successful surgery and could possibly return to training within the next 6-to-12 months.

“Before and after X-rays of this nightmare,” Weidman wrote on Instagram. “Special thanks to Dr. Gitlin for performing a successful surgery and being so helpful during the entire process. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Davidson from the UFC for making sure I was taken care of properly and speaking to these doctors on my behalf. It made me feel so much better having him involved because I know he had my back. The primary concern is the bone punctured through my calf and skin when I put my weight on it, making sure the laceration doesn’t get infected.”

Weidman attached the X-Ray results from his injury to his post on Instagram. The results showed just how severe his injury was.

Here’s the post from Weidman:

As brutal as this injury was for Weidman, it’s great to hear that his doctors were able to stabilize his leg and get him back on track to competing in the UFC once again.

We’re wishing Weidman a fully recovery from this horrific leg injury.