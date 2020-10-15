Conor McGregor Announces He’s Accepted A UFC Fight

It sounds like Conor McGregor will be back in the Octagon in early 2021.

The longtime UFC star took to social media on Wednesday evening to announce that he’s accepted a fight matchup. McGregor, 32, says he has accepted a Jan. 23 fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor has a location in mind for the spot, too. The Irish star wants the bout to be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys.

“My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd,” McGregor said in his announcement on social media. “I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

“Then Manny” appears to be a reference to Manny Pacquiao, whom McGregor wants to face in a boxing match.

ESPN had some details on that:

McGregor has expressed interest in facing Manny Pacquiao in the boxing ring and even stated on social media that part of the reason he wants to face Poirier is because Poirier is a southpaw — like Pacquiao — and known as one of the better boxers in MMA.

McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match back in 2017. While he lost, it remains one of the most-purchased fights in PPV history.

However, it appears Poirier comes first.

ESPN reports that an official agreement has not been set.