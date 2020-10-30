The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Conor McGregor Appears To Hint At His Future In UFC

Conor McGregor flexing during his weigh in.LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. McGregor will meet boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

There’s a vacancy at the top of the UFC lightweight division following the emotional retirement announcement of undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. And you can bet that Conor McGregor wants to be first in line to fill that vacancy.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former two division UFC champion posted a teaser of what he’s doing at his “McGregor FAST Laboratory”. Conor McGregor set his target weight at 155 pounds, indicating a return to the UFC lightweight division.

“Fresh out of the McGregor FAST Laboratory today,” McGregor wrote. “Full body composition scan complete and the results came back = Lightweight Division incoming [crown emoji].”

No doubt he will be right at the top of the heap of contenders in the UFC’s stacked lightweight division. But it’s a division McGregor has some familiarity with.

Conor McGregor made his debut in the UFC lightweight division in 2016, defeating Eddie Alvarez to win the title. In winning the title, he became the first UFC fighter in history to hold two belts at the same time.

But he was forced to relinquish the title after taking a hiatus to fight Floyd Mayweather. When he returned, he battle Nurmagomedov for the belt, but lost via submission in the fourth round before a now-infamous brawl with members of Nurmagomedov’s corner.

McGregor took another hiatus before returning in January of this year. He went up to welterweight and beat Donald Cerrone in the first round.

There’s a long list of potential opponents for McGregor at lightweight though. Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson will definitely be names floated to him for a first fight.

Will Conor McGregor be in the UFC lightweight title match in his first fight back?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.