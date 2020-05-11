Conor McGregor Blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov In New Tweet

UFC 249 was a massive success this past weekend. Now, all eyes look ahead at what’s to come – including a potential match between interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje and current champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. But it’s Conor McGregor dominating the headlines Monday afternoon.

The Notorious blasted Nurmagomedov in a bold tweet Monday, taking their infamous rivalry to a whole new level. McGregor called the lightweight champion a “rat” and “embarrassment to real fighting.”

“Khabib you absolute embarrassment,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known. ‘No comment’ lol. An embarrassment to real fighting.”

We assume McGregor is referring to Nurmagomedov’s cryptic tweet after Gaethje’s TKO of Justin Ferguson Saturday night. The lightweight champion wrote “No comment” on Twitter following the epic fight.

No comment. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 10, 2020

Per usual, The Notorious isn’t afraid to speak his mind – no matter the consequences that may come from it.

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

The McGregor-Nurmagomedov rematch is bound to take place eventually. First things first, though, Nurmagomedov needs to fight Gaethje for the lightweight title. After Gaethje’s bruising performance Saturday night, Nurmagomedov has plenty of work to do if he hopes to retain his crown.